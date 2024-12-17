Repeat Flasher Arrested After Two Incidents in Same Woodbridge Neighborhood: Police

On Dec. 16, officers responded to Anderson Court and Arkendale Street after a 45-year-old woman reported seeing a man exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures, according to Prince William County police.

Responding officers quickly located Kieare Jeremiah Whitmore, 23, who lives in the area, and was later tied to a previous incident in the same area on Dec. 11, where a 23-year-old woman and juvenile who reported similar behavior.

In both incidents, no physical contact occurred between Whitmore and the victims.

Whitmore has been charged with:

Two counts of indecent exposure;

One count of indecent liberties.

His court date is pending, and he was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.

