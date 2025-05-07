Potomac Mills Pervert: Police Release Image Of Man Who Exposed Himself In Woodbridge

The incident was reported shortly before noon on Monday, May 5, at the store, when a shopper got more than she bargained for while browsing the shelves.

A 25-year-old woman was shopping when an unknown man began speaking to her from a nearby aisle. During the encounter, “the victim observed the suspect exposing himself,” police said.

The victim quickly left the area. As she exited the store, she saw the man looking at her again.

The suspect is described as a Black male, large build, short black hair, wearing a black baseball-style cap, gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

Police released surveillance images from the store and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbridge and receive free news updates.