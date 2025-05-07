Mostly Cloudy 74°

Potomac Mills Pervert: Police Release Image Of Man Who Exposed Himself In Woodbridge

Police in Prince William County are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman inside Nordstrom at Potomac Mills.

Nordstrom inside Potomac Mills located at 2700 Potomac Mills Cl. in Woodbridge.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Prince William County Police
The man is wanted for indecent exposure at the Woodbridge mall.

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Zak Failla
The incident was reported shortly before noon on Monday, May 5, at the store, when a shopper got more than she bargained for while browsing the shelves. 

A 25-year-old woman was shopping when an unknown man began speaking to her from a nearby aisle. During the encounter, “the victim observed the suspect exposing himself,” police said.

The victim quickly left the area. As she exited the store, she saw the man looking at her again.

The suspect is described as a Black male, large build, short black hair, wearing a black baseball-style cap, gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

Police released surveillance images from the store and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

