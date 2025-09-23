Fair 81°

SHARE

Potomac Mills Mall Flasher With Skateboard Wanted After Exposing Himself To Employees: Police

A skateboard-toting man is wanted after exposing himself inside a busy Northern Virginia department store, police said.

Nordstrom Rack at Potomac Mills

Nordstrom Rack at Potomac Mills

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Officers responded shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 22 to Nordstrom Rack at the Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Investigators said an unknown man was seen exposing himself inside the store, and at one point approached an employee. 

That employee alerted a male staff member, who confronted the man. He then ran off without further incident.

The flasher was described as a white man who was wearing a black pullover with white lettering, black sweatpants, black shoes, and carrying a skateboard.

No other details were initially released by the department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County Police.

to follow Daily Voice Woodbridge and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE