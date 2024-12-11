Police Release Sketch Of Masked Man Wanted For Attempted Sexual Assault At Nokesville Park

Investigators have released a composite sketch of a wanted suspect who is accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman on Tuesday morning as she was walking along a trail at Nokesville Community Park.

The incident was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, when the victim said she was approached by a masked man near Hickerson Lane, authorities said.

Police say the man attempted to sexually assault the victim, but she fought back, leading to a struggle until she was able to get free and her assailant fled the area, leaving his victim with minor injuries.

Another park-goer found the victim and helped her contact the police, who searched the area with a K-9 Unit, though the suspect was ultimately not located.

Investigators say that the suspect is beleived to be a White or light-skinned man who was around 5-foot-9 with an average build, brown eyes, and dark, bushy eyebrows.

He was last seen wearing all dark-colored clothing including a long-sleeve shirt made from dry-wicking material, sweatpants, and a ski-style mask only exposing his eyes.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit an anonymous tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.

