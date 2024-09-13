Shortly after 6 a.m. on Sept. 13, officers were called to the area of Caton Hill Road near Killarney Drive in Woodbridge, where there was a reported head-on crash involving a pair of Toyotas.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, a Toyota Camry being driven by a 21-year-old woman with Alexandria native Elvis Gabriel Alvarez, 23 in the passenger's seat, was heading north in the southbound lanes when she struck a Toyota Corolla being driven by a 67-year-old Woodbridge woman head-on.

Investigators noted that neither the driver of the Camry, nor Alvarez, were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

All three were rushed by paramedics to area hospitals, where Alvarez would die and the other two women were treated for what were described only as "serious injuries."

Their conditions were not available late on Friday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.

