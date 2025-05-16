Officer Justified In Fatal Police Station Shooting In Woodbridge, Review Continues: Police

But the case isn’t over yet.

The update comes more than five months after 58-year-old Michael David Burke was shot and killed outside the Central District Police Station and Fire & Rescue Station 26 on Davis Ford Road in Woodbridge.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.

Police said a uniformed officer, just finishing their shift, was alerted to a man acting suspiciously in the back parking lot of the fire station. When the officer confronted him, they saw Burke holding a knife.

According to police, Burke began advancing toward the officer, waving the knife in front of him.

The officer gave multiple commands to drop the weapon, but Burke allegedly ignored them and kept coming, police said. That’s when the officer fired, striking Burke in the upper body.

Other officers and fire personnel rushed to the scene and tried to save Burke’s life. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

No officers or first responders were hurt.

In keeping with department policy, Prince William County Police asked the independent, multi-agency Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) to take over the investigation.

The case was presented to Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth, who announced this week that no charges would be filed against the officer involved.

Now, the case moves to the Prince William County Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards for an internal administrative review to determine whether the officer’s actions were within department policy.

Police said the department’s Use of Deadly Force Review Board will also conduct a final review.

The investigation remains active, police said Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbridge and receive free news updates.