Nicolas Alejandro Ponce was arrested over the weekend, after officers launched an investigation into a reported sexual assault that occurred the previous weekend in the 13900 block of Mattapony Drive, the Prince William County Police Department announced.

The assault took place on Saturday, April 27, according to police.

The investigation revealed that Ponce arranged transportation for the child to come to Woodbridge, where they met up. The victim was under the age of 13.

Investigators said that Ponce was familiar with the child, and a family member recently discovered messages between the two before contacting the police, who took him into custody on Sunday, May 4.

Ponce was arrested and charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery.

Bond information was unavailable for Ponce on Monday afternoon, and his court date was pending.

