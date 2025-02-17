Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, to a home in the 7400 block of Brunson Circle in Gainesville after a domestic dispute turned violent, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Investigators say that 26-year-old Naim Arrak assaulted a 27-year-old woman, described as an acquaintance, during an argument, hitting her in the face before grabbing her by the neck.

At one point, Arrak allegedly took her phone to stop her from calling for help.

The situation escalated when Arrak took the victim’s vehicle without permission, police said. As she tried to intervene, Arrak allegedly sped away with her and a young child inside, unrestrained.

The two were later separated, and police were contacted. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while the child was unharmed.

Arrak, a Centreville resident, is now wanted for:

Abduction;

Strangulation;

Child endangerment,;

Unauthorized use of a vehicle;

Domestic assault and battery;

Preventing the summoning of emergency services.

Authorities have been unable to locate Arrak, who remains at large.

He is described as a 5-foot-11, 230-pound man with medium-length bushy black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Arrak’s whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County Police.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbridge and receive free news updates.