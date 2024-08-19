Mostly Cloudy 82°

Autumn Mare Foss Hale Charged During Child Neglect Probe

A 24-year-old woman who left her young children alone with a stranger at a skate park and failed to return in Prince William County is facing charges, police say.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Prince William County Police
 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Zak Failla
Woodbridge resident Autumn Mare Foss Hale was arrested and later released following an investigation into an incident of child neglect that was reported at Veterans Park late last week, authorities announced on Monday.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, officers were called to the skate park in the 14300 block of Veterans Drive in Woodbridge, where Foss Hale left her 7- and 8-year-old boys with an unknown man, who made an emergency call when she didn't return "after some time." 

While investigating the incident, police say that Foss Hale returned, where she was detained without incident.

The children did not appear to be injured and were turned over to other known parties.

Foss Hale was arrested and charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and later released. Her next court appearance is pending.

