Mother Taking Care Of Infant Daughter Busted With Drugs In Woodbridge Apartment: Police

A 31-year-old woman in Prince William County woman is facing serious charges after police say she was found with drugs in her home while caring for her infant daughter in Woodbridge.

Elevations One Apartments on the 14300 block of Jeffries Road

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Prince William County Police

Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Officers responded to the Elevations One Apartments on the 14300 block of Jeffries Road on Tuesday morning to investigate suspected drug activity, police said, though they found much more incriminating things when they arrived.

During the investigation, officers from the Prince William County Police Department discovered Mia Lisia Guthrie in possession of suspected illegal drugs packaged for distribution, according to officials, all while she was taking care of her 1-year-old daughter.

The child was unharmed and released to the custody of known parties, authorities said.

Guthrie was arrested and charged with felony child neglect and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. 

Additional arrests were also made in connection to the investigation, though further details were not immediately available on Thursday afternoon.

Guthrie’s court date is pending, and her bond status was unavailable.

