Fair 77°

SHARE

Mother Charged With Child Neglect After Child Burned By Scalding Water In Woodbridge: Police

A mother whose 5-year-old child was treated at an area hospital for "severe burns" after scalding water was spilled on her is facing charges, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Boiling water

Boiling water

 Photo Credit: Uwe Conrad on Pixabay
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

In late August, detectives concluded an investigation into reported child neglect involving 36-year-old Julia Joyce Williams at the Woodbridge Station Apartments, leading to her arrest, officials say.

According to police, on Aug. 17, officers were called to the 1300 block of Eisenhower Circle in Woodbridge, where it was determined hot water spilled on the girl while she was being taken care of by her mother.

Further investigation found that the victim had been burned in a similar manner previously, and "appropriate safety precautions had not been taken," investigators said 

Police say that Williams, 36, was arrested and charged with felony child neglect.

Bond information was unavailable on Wednesday and her court date was pending.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Woodbridge and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE