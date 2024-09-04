Mother Charged With Child Neglect After Child Burned By Scalding Water In Woodbridge: Police

In late August, detectives concluded an investigation into reported child neglect involving 36-year-old Julia Joyce Williams at the Woodbridge Station Apartments, leading to her arrest, officials say.

According to police, on Aug. 17, officers were called to the 1300 block of Eisenhower Circle in Woodbridge, where it was determined hot water spilled on the girl while she was being taken care of by her mother.

Further investigation found that the victim had been burned in a similar manner previously, and "appropriate safety precautions had not been taken," investigators said

Police say that Williams, 36, was arrested and charged with felony child neglect.

Bond information was unavailable on Wednesday and her court date was pending.

