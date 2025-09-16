The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15, at the intersection of Dumfries Road and Spriggs Road, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Investigators said the driver of a 2014 Mazda CX-5 entered the intersection against a red light and collided with a 2025 Mack cement truck that was headed west on Dumfries Road.

The Mazda driver, later identified as Eagleheart Patrick Roberds, 66, of Woodbridge, was taken to a hospital where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

“At this time, it is believed the driver of the Mazda may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the collision,” police said.

The 50-year-old driver of the cement truck was not hurt and stayed at the scene, investigators said.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact detectives.

