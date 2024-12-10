Masked Man Sought After Reported Attempted Sexual Assault At Nokesville Park: Police

The woman was attacked in broad daylight while walking on a trail in Nokesville Community Park on Tuesday morning, prompting an ongoing investigation by Prince William County police.

The incident was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, when the victim said she was approached by a masked man near Hickerson Lane, authorities said.

Police say the man attempted to sexually assault the victim, but she fought back, leading to a struggle until she was able to get free and her assailant fled the area, leaving his victim with minor injuries.

Another park-goer found the victim and helped her contact the police, who searched the area with a K-9 Unit, though the suspect was ultimately not located.

The attacker is only described as a man who was wearing a mask, no other descriptive information was provided. Police say it is unclear if the suspect and victim knew one another. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit an anonymous tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.

