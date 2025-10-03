Marvin Ismel Escobar Medrano, 35, is facing a charge after a weeklong probe into an indecent exposure incident in Woodbridge, police announced Friday, Oct. 3.

Officers were called in the afternoon on Saturday, Sept. 27 to the 5500 block of Mapledale Plaza, where a woman reported that an unknown man had just exposed himself to her before being chased away, police said.

Investigators said a 35-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle when a man approached, exposed himself, and made inappropriate gestures.

Witnesses intervened, and Escobar Medrano fled the area on foot, police said. No physical contact occurred, and no injuries were reported.

Escobar Medrano was served with a court summons on Wednesday, Oct. 1, charging him with indecent exposure.

He was released on summons pending a future court date.

