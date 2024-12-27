Man With Severe Burns Found Dead At Buddhist Temple In Woodbridge (Developing)

Prince William County police responded around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 to the Watt Buddhacheya Mongkol Buddhist Temple in the 3900 block of Old Bridge Road to investigate, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Members of the temple discovered the body of a 48-year-old man in a bedroom on the premises, police said. The man, a known temple member who stayed there, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary findings show no signs of foul play, investigators said. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials said more details would be released as necessary.

