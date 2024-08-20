Walter Thomas Vendura, Jr., 55, surrendered to police on Sunday morning following the investigation into several domestic disputes that were reported in a residence in the 4400 block of Hendricks Drive in Woodbridge over the course of several days.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, between Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Aug. 18, a 41-year-old woman was involved in multiple verbal altercations that escalated into violence with Vendura, who was described as "an acquaintance."

During those incidents, it is alleged that Vendura struck and kicked the woman several times, and in one occasion, wrapped a cord around her neck until she lost consciousness. The woman also sustained a broken toe and was burned during a separate dispute, police say.

On Saturday, the woman was able to leave the home and contacted police the following day before being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Vendura turned himself in to police without incident on Aug. 18.

The Woodbridge man has been charged with:

Malicious wounding;

Strangulation;

Three counts of domestic assault and battery.

HIs court date was pending as of Aug. 20, and bond information was unavailable.

