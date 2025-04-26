Man Shot Dead By Police After Knife Attack On 91-Year-Old Woman At Virginia Senior Living Home

The incident unfolded just before 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 26, at the Westminster at Lake Ridge Senior Living Home on Clipper Drive in Woodbridge, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Officers were called to the facility for a report of a man in crisis armed with a knife, officials said.

When officers made contact inside the residence, the man approached them with the knife and ignored commands to stop, prompting them to fire multiple rounds at the facility.

After the initial confrontation, the man attacked a 91-year-old woman inside the residence, prompting officers to open fire again, according to police.

Officers rendered first aid to both the man and the woman.

The man, preliminarily identified as a 26-year-old relative, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is pending official confirmation.

The woman was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

Police said a second adult woman inside the residence was not injured.

No officers were hurt during the incident, which remained contained to the residence.

The investigation is active and ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

