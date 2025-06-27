Man Killed By Police After Stabbing 91-Year-Old In Woodbridge Senior Home: No Charges Filed

On Friday, June 27, the Prince William County Police Department confirmed that Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth found no wrongdoing by officers who fatally shot Joseph Anthony Cassell, 26, following a violent knife attack on his 91-year-old relative at the Westminster at Lake Ridge senior living community.

The shooting happened on April 26, in the 12100 block of Clipper Drive in Woodbridge. Cassell reportedly attacked the elderly woman inside a residential unit before officers arrived and confronted him.

According to police, the case was presented to Ashworth after a months-long criminal investigation by the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), which includes members of multiple Northern Virginia law enforcement agencies.

After reviewing the findings, Ashworth determined that no charges would be filed against the officers involved, officials said.

The department said the case will now go through a separate internal administrative review led by the Office of Professional Standards.

That will be followed by an additional investigation by the Use of Deadly Force Review Board to determine whether the shooting was within department policy.

No further details were released about the ongoing internal investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbridge and receive free news updates.