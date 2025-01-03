Man Found Unresponsive Near I-95 Ramp In Woodbridge Suffered Self-Inflicted Wounds, Police Say

Following the autopsy of the man who was found in the roadway near the intersection of Dale Boulevard and the interstate, officials said it was determined that his injuries were self-inflicted, and there was no evidence to indicate that he had been struck by a vehicle.

The initial investigation by the Prince William County Police Department began after a passing motorist spotted the man lying in the roadway in the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 28, and called emergency services.

Officials say the man - who has not been identified - was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities previously stated they were unsure whether the man’s injuries were the result of being struck by a vehicle or another incident; however, the recent findings have clarified the cause.

Anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Prince William County Police as the investigation continues.

