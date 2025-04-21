Man Exposes Himself To Woman At Woodbridge Mall Checkout, Then Walks Off: Police

Officers were called to the Burlington Coat Factory inside Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge around 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 18, to investigate a report of indecent exposure, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The victim, a 40-year-old woman, told officers she was in the checkout line at the time when she spotted a man near the exit with his genitals exposed.

Police said the man then pulled his clothes back on and left the store. No words or other contact was made between him and the victim.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, about 30 years old, last seen wearing sunglasses, a gray shirt, and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Prince William County Police.

