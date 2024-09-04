Fair 75°

Man Exposed Himself To 66-Year-Old Woman Outside Woodbridge Condo, Police Say

A woman taking out the trash outside her Woodbridge condo was met by some who exposed himself to her before taking off in a Prius, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
On Tuesday afternoon, officers were called to the Sherbrooke Condominiums in the 12200 block of Ladymeade Lane, where there was a reported indecent exposure incident involving a 66-year-old woman.

Police say that at around  2 p.m. on Sept. 3, the woman was near the community trash collection area when a stranger approached her, exposed himself, then fled in a silver Toyota Prius. 

The woman was unharmed, and went to a neighbor's nearby residence to contact the police.

No injuries were reported.

The man was described only as being Black with short hair, and he was last seen wearing a yellow spotted shirt and black jeans.

It remains under investigation.

