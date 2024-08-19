Luis Cruz-Vargas, 27, was arrested early on Monday, Aug. 19, when officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Eisenhower Circle to investigate a domestic dispute.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince William County Police Department, shorty after 2 a.m. on Monday morning, a 27-year-old woman got into an argument with Cruz-Vargas that escalated, during which he took out a gun and struck the woman in the head before grabbing her by the neck.

It is further alleged that Cruz-Vargas then continued to assault the woman before officers arrived, all while leaving the weapon unsecured and accessible to a 3-year-old child who was also inside the apartment.

The woman suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Cruz-Vargas was charged with:

Malicious wounding;

Strangulation;

Brandishing of a firearm;

Allowing access to firearms by a child;

Domestic assault and battery.

He was held without bond and his next court appearance is pending.

