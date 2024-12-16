Man, 25, Killed In Single-Vehicle Woodbridge Crash Identified By Police (Developing)

Woodbridge resident Dillon Grier Harlow has been identified by investigators from the Prince William County Police Department as the driver who was killed in a crash shortly after 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 in the area of Dale Boulevard near Kirkdale Drive.

Investigators determined that Harlow was driving a 2013 Ford Focus westbound on Dale Boulevard when his vehicle veered off the road into the left-side median after passing Kirkdale Drive.

The car continued along the grassy median before striking a tree, police said.

Harlow was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. No other occupants were in the car, and no additional vehicles were involved.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Prince William County Police.

