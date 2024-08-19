Valentino Cruz Reyes, 49, is facing charges following a reported incident shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday morning in a home in the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue in Woodbridge.

According to the Prince William Police Department, a 31-year-old woman and 44-year-old man were inside the residence when Cruz Reyes - identified by investigators only as an acquaintance - burst into the home without permission.

During the encounter, it is alleged that Cruz Reyes threatened the man, and brandished a machete-style knife that he used to stab him with several times in the face before striking the woman before they were separated.

The police were called, but Cruz Reyes was able to flee the area before officers arrived.

Police say that the man stabbed was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, while the woman suffered minor injuries.

Cruz Reyes was described as being a Hispanic man who is approximately 5-foot-11 weighing 220 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted for:

Malicious wounding;

Entering a dwelling to commit a felony;

Domestic assault and battery.

