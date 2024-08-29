Lexus Driver Killed In Overnight Head-On Nokesville Crash, Police Say

Investigators have identified Nokesville resident Thomas Spencer Stark, 63, as the Lexus driver who suffered critical injuries in a crash on Wednesday and died in an area hospital.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, a Toyota Tundra was heading east on Bristow Road in Nokesville when the 61-year-old Woodbridge driver crossed over the center median and struck Stark head-on in the area of Windy Hill Drive.

The impact of the crash caused the Lexus to spin off of the roadway and come to a rest in the ditch while the Tundra remained on the roadway.

Stark was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Tundra was treated for minor injuries.

Investigators say that speed was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

