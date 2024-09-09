Knife-Wielding Man Who Terrorized Family Member For Third Time In Woodbridge At Large: Police

Antonio Felix Ramirez Rivera, 27, who has no fixed address, is wanted for a host of charges after repeatedly terrorizing a member of his family.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, at around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, officers responded to the 1600 block of Hylton Avenue, when a 27-year-old woman woke to Ramirez Rivera forcibly entering her home through a window.

It is alleged that Ramirez Rivera then grabbed the woman, demanding money while brandishing a knife.

He then fled the area. No injuries were reported.

During the subsequent investigation, police say that it was determined that Ramirez Rivera was already being sought for assaulting the woman on two previous nights.

Investigators have not been able to locate Ramirez Rivera, who is now wanted for robbery, burglary, and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

Ramirez Rivera was described as being a Hispanic man who is approximately 5-foot-7, weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

