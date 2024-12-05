Knife-Wielding Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting Outside Prince William Police Station

The incident unfolded at approximately 5:06 a.m. on Dec. 5 in the rear parking lot of the Department of Fire & Rescue Station 26 and the Central District Police Station, located in the 5000 block of Davis Ford Road in Woodbridge.

Officials say a uniformed officer finishing their shift was alerted to a man on the property. When the officer made contact, the man allegedly displayed a knife and began advancing towards the officer while waving the weapon.

After multiple commands to drop the knife were ignored, the officer discharged their service weapon, striking the man in the upper body, according to police.

Emergency responders on-site provided immediate medical assistance before the man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. N

o officers, fire personnel, or members of the community were injured during the incident, which police say was contained to the station property.

The identity of the deceased man is pending notification of next of kin.

The regional Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is now leading the investigation at the request of Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham. The involved officer has been placed on routine administrative leave, per department protocol.

More details are expected as the investigation continues.

