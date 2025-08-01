Khampheng Toune Quanlangsy, 56, is accused of opening fire on two relatives after a verbal dispute at a Woodbridge home on Thursday, July 31, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Officers were called around 5:42 p.m. to the 12900 block of Kenmar Drive, where they found Quanlangsy waiting outside and took him into custody without incident.

Inside the home, they found two shooting victims — a 42-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman — both with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The man, identified as Souksavanh Inthilat, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers provided immediate first aid before medics arrived. The woman was then rushed to the hospital and listed in critical condition as of Friday morning.

A firearm was recovered inside the home, police said.

Detectives say the shooting followed a heated family argument.

Quanlangsy is charged with:

Murder;

Agravated malicious wounding;

Two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held without bond. His court date is pending.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbridge and receive free news updates.