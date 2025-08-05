A 42-year-old man was killed, and his 70-year-old mother critically wounded, after a family dispute turned deadly on Thursday, July 31 inside a home on the 12900 block of Kenmar Drive in Woodbridge, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene around 5:42 p.m. and found the alleged gunman, Khampheng Toune Quanlangsy, 56, waiting outside. He was taken into custody without incident.

Inside, officers found two family members shot in the upper body.

The man, identified as Souksavanh Inthilat, was pronounced dead at the scene. His mother, Phetsameone Khampheng, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A gun was recovered inside the home.

Police said the shooting followed a heated verbal argument between the suspect and the victims. Quanlangsy is charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held without bond.

As of this week, Phetsameone Khampheng remains hospitalized in the ICU and has undergone multiple surgeries.

According to her son, Sam Khampheng, she is facing reconstructive plastic surgery on her cheekbone and jaw, and has also had a brain infection caused by a blood clot, which required surgery.

“Mom will be undergoing plastic surgery Tuesday or Wednesday this week,” Sam Khampheng wrote in an update this week.

“All the prayers are being answered and the blessings are being received.”

Two GoFundMe campaigns have been launched to help the family with funeral expenses, medical bills, crime scene cleanup, and long-term care.

“Our mother and brother was in an unfortunate event that happened in our own house on July 31,” wrote Sam Khampheng.

“She’s in ICU at the moment trying to recover from her wounds. Our brother Souksavanh has earned his wings and is not with us anymore.”

Another family member, Khamone Inthilat, organized a second fundraiser to support the family as they navigate the tragedy.

“Our beloved mother, Phetsameone, was critically injured and is currently in the ICU, fighting for her life,” Khamone wrote.

“Our dear brother, Souksavanh Inthilat, has sadly passed away and earned his wings. We are devastated beyond words.”

Together, the campaigns have raised over $16,000 as of Tuesday, Aug. 5.

“Your prayers, kindness, and support are helping hold our family together during this dark time,” said Kam Timothy Inthilat in a public statement.

“It’s truly a blessing to have you all in our circle.”

