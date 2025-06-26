Katana-Styled Sword Snatched At Gunpoint In Woodbridge Robbery: Police

Jaden Patrick Kofi Asante, 21, Jayla Yvette Goodridge, 22, and Jashay’e Ruban Thomas, 21, were arrested on Wednesday, June 25, after officers responded to a robbery at The Landings at Markhams Grant Apartments on the 2700 block of Haverford Loop in Woodbridge, police said.

The victims — a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man — were meeting with friends when a fight broke out around 8:39 p.m., police said.

During the assault, the suspects struck both victims, brandished a firearm, and stole a phone and a katana-style knife from the man.

They also tried to grab a purse from the woman.

Officers found the suspects' vehicle unoccupied nearby.

A police K-9 helped search the area and all three suspects were quickly located and detained without further incident, police said.

Minor injuries were reported..

Asante was charged with robbery, attempted robbery, and assault by mob;

Goodridge was charged with robbery, attempted robbery, assault by mob, and assault and battery;

Thomas was charged with robbery, attempted robbery, assault by mob, and possession of a schedule I/II drug.

Bond was unavailable for all three. Court dates are pending.

