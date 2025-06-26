A Few Clouds 94°

Katana-Styled Sword Snatched At Gunpoint In Woodbridge Robbery: Police

Three suspects from Woodbridge are in custody after a man was robbed of a katana-style blade at gunpoint during a violent apartment complex encounter, according to Prince William County Police.

(left to right) Jaiden Patrick Kofi Asante, Jayla Yvette Goodridge, Jashay'e Ruban Thomas

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Zak Failla
Jaden Patrick Kofi Asante, 21, Jayla Yvette Goodridge, 22, and Jashay’e Ruban Thomas, 21, were arrested on Wednesday, June 25, after officers responded to a robbery at The Landings at Markhams Grant Apartments on the 2700 block of Haverford Loop in Woodbridge, police said.

The victims — a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man — were meeting with friends when a fight broke out around 8:39 p.m., police said.

During the assault, the suspects struck both victims, brandished a firearm, and stole a phone and a katana-style knife from the man. 

They also tried to grab a purse from the woman.

Officers found the suspects' vehicle unoccupied nearby. 

A police K-9 helped search the area and all three suspects were quickly located and detained without further incident, police said. 

Minor injuries were reported..

  • Asante was charged with robbery, attempted robbery, and assault by mob;
  • Goodridge was charged with robbery, attempted robbery, assault by mob, and assault and battery;
  • Thomas was charged with robbery, attempted robbery, assault by mob, and possession of a schedule I/II drug.

Bond was unavailable for all three. Court dates are pending.

