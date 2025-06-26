Katana-Styled Sword Snatched At Gunpoint In Woodbridge Robbery: Police

Jaden Patrick Kofi Asante, 21, Jayla Yvette Goodridge, 22, and Jashay’e Ruban Thomas, 21, were arrested on Wednesday, June 25, after officers responded to a robbery at The Landings at Markhams Grant Apartments on the 2700 block of Haverford Loop in Woodbridge, police said.
The victims — a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man — were meeting with friends when a fight broke out around 8:39 p.m., police said.
During the assault, the suspects struck both victims, brandished a firearm, and stole a phone and a katana-style knife from the man.
They also tried to grab a purse from the woman.
Officers found the suspects' vehicle unoccupied nearby.
A police K-9 helped search the area and all three suspects were quickly located and detained without further incident, police said.
Minor injuries were reported..
- Asante was charged with robbery, attempted robbery, and assault by mob;
- Goodridge was charged with robbery, attempted robbery, assault by mob, and assault and battery;
- Thomas was charged with robbery, attempted robbery, assault by mob, and possession of a schedule I/II drug.
Bond was unavailable for all three. Court dates are pending.
