Officers were called to the store, located at 14050 Worth Avenue in Woodbridge, at around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, July 12, for a report of a sexual assault, Prince William County Police said.

Investigators said the girl was shopping with her family when she was approached by a man—later identified as Justin Van Nguyen, 21—who "inappropriately touched" the child while her mother was briefly turned away.

The mother quickly confronted the man, who left the store and was seen getting into a vehicle, police said. Officers were able to obtain a license plate number and tracked Nguyen to his home.

Following the investigation, Nguyen was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery.

His court date is pending. Bond was set as unsecured, police said.

