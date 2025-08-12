Mostly Cloudy 82°

Jose Orellana Dubon Jumped Off Balcony After VA Burglary: PD

A 31-year-old Virginia man tried to make a wild getaway by jumping from a second-story balcony after breaking into two apartments before dawn, police said.

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Zak Failla
It happened around 2:34 a.m. Monday, Aug. 11, at the Woodbridge Station Apartments on Oriskany Way, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Investigators said Jose Eli Orellana Dubon, of Woodbridge, “forcibly entered an apartment in the complex before being confronted by the residents.”

Police said Dubon then went to an upper floor and attempted to enter a second residence before being met by another resident. That’s when police say he leaped from an upper balcony and ran away.

No one was hurt, and no property was taken, according to authorities.

Officers searched but couldn’t immediately find him, but caught a break later on Monday morning.

Hours later, at 6:09 a.m., police said they responded to a suspicious person call on nearby Constellation Place and “located and detained (him) without further incident.”

Dubon was charged with burglary and attempted burglary and is being held without bond. His court date was not immediately available.

