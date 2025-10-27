Woodbridge resident Jorge Anthony Sandoval, 27, was arrested after a Saturday morning incident in Prince William County that police say began when he fired several shots into the air and later showed up masked at a nearby home.

Officers were called around 10:04 a.m. to the 15000 block of Illinois Road in Woodbridge for reports of gunshots in the area, according to police.

Witnesses told officers that someone inside a dark-colored sedan had fired “multiple rounds into the air” while driving down the street.

When officers got there, they found shell casings scattered across the roadway — and before long, a second call came in from a home on nearby Maryland Avenue.

“A resident reported an unknown man, later identified as (Sandoval), was wearing a mask and banging loudly on their door,” police said.

Sandoval was quickly detained.

Officers said he was intoxicated, and a discarded gun with an extended magazine was found nearby.

Investigators also said he had another magazine, ammunition, and suspected narcotics on him.

“The firearm and ammunition matched the casings found on Illinois Road,” police said. “Additional ballistics analysis is being sought to determine a possible connection.”

No one was hurt, and no property damage was reported.

Sandoval is facing a long list of charges, including:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon;

Carrying a loaded firearm in public places;

Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II narcotic;

Two counts of possession of a schedule I/II narcotic;

Possession of a firearm with a scheduled narcotic;

Obstruction of justice;

Wearing a mask to conceal identity;

Public intoxication.

He was held without bond, and his court date is pending, police said.

