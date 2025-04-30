The incident happened just after midnight on Friday, April 26, when officers were called to the 14700 block of Ashdale Avenue in Woodbridge to investigate a crash, Prince William County Police said.

According to investigators, 29-year-old Jazmine Nichole Conward was driving when her vehicle veered off the road, struck a parked car, tore through two front yards, and finally came to a stop.

Police said she fled before officers arrived.

Two passengers — a man and a 10-year-old girl — were still inside the vehicle when officers arrived. Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

During their investigation, officers tracked Conward to her home on Aurora Drive, where they said she appeared intoxicated. She was taken into custody without incident.

Following the investigation, Conward was charged with felony child neglect, DUI, unreasonable refusal, as well as hit-and-run, police said.

She is being held without bond and her court date was pending as of Wednesday, April 30.

