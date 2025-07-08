Police in Prince William County responding to a call for an unconscious man in an apartment stairwell ended up arresting a wanted fugitive tied to a stolen car crash, multiple property crimes, and a months-old hit-and-run that left a woman injured, officials said.

Officers were called to the Bayvue Apartments in the 1300 block of E. Longview Drive in Woodbridge around 1:47 p.m. on Monday, July 7, to check on an unconscious person, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

That man was identified as Jaquan Malik Fitchett, 27, of Woodbridge — no stranger to authorities.

Police said Fitchett had regained consciousness in the stairwell when they arrived. But instead of cooperating, he pushed one of the officers and tried to run.

Officers followed the 27-year-old and was able to detain him after a brief chase. No injuries were reported.

After he was caught, Fitchett “attempted to provide officers with false identifying information” and was allegedly found in possession of drugs.

Once officers confirmed his true identity, they learned he was wanted for a long list of charges, including a March 18 multi-vehicle crash near Yorkshire Lane and Old Centreville Road in Manassas, that left a 48-year-old woman hospitalized.

“The investigation revealed the accused side-swiped a vehicle before striking another vehicle head-on,” according to the original police report. “A 48-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police said Fitchett fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. Investigators later determined he had been driving a stolen vehicle.

Arrest warrants were obtained following that crash, but officers were unable to locate him until this week’s stairwell incident.

Fitchett was arrested and is currently being held without bond. His court date is pending, police said.

New charges stemming from the July 7 arrest include:

Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer;

False ID to law enforcement;

Obstruction of justice;

Identity theft;

Possession of a Schedule I/II drug.

Previous charges from the March hit-and-run and other investigations: two counts of felony hit and run; grand larceny; petit larceny; driving on a revoked license.

