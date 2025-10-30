On Tuesday, Oct. 28, Prince William County detectives, working with the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, executed a search warrant at a home in the 11800 block of Chelmer Court in Woodbridge as part of an ongoing child pornography investigation, according to police.

Investigators said the suspect, identified as Jackson Quentin Crocker, 54, was detained without incident as officers seized additional evidence from the residence.

Following the investigation, Crocker was arrested and charged with six counts of possession of child pornography, police said.

He is being held without bond, and a court date is pending.

