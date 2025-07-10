Godson Vondee, 42, of Stafford, was arrested on Tuesday, July 9, following an internal investigation into multiple unauthorized database searches and surveillance behavior, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Investigators said Vondee used the Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN) five separate times — once in 2023 and four more times in 2024 — to obtain personal identifying information about the man.

Police said he was on duty during each of the searches and had “no criminal justice reason needed to access the information.”

The victim was a man who was known to a woman associated with Vondee, police said.

The department also determined that Vondee had been “in the area of the victim’s residence on more than one occasion over a 15-month timeframe.”

Once the allegations came to light, Vondee was immediately relieved of his police authority, authorities noted.

The department launched both criminal and administrative investigations through its Criminal Investigations Division and the Office of Professional Standards.

At the time of his arrest, Vondee had more than six years of service and held the rank of officer.

“These actions are a betrayal of our oath of office and are not reflective of the values and professionalism expected of the members of this agency,” said Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham. “Such actions violate the trust within our community, and I expect the accused to be held accountable.”

Vondee is charged with one count of stalking and five counts of computer trespass for unlawfully using a computer to obtain identifying information.

He is being held without bond.

His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 19.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbridge and receive free news updates.