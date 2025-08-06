Gary Virgil Teman was riding a 2016 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide — without a proper license when he failed to make a turn and crashed off Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge, authorities said on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Officers responded to the area of Dale Blvd. and Greenwood Dr. around 1:41 a.m., according to Prince William County Police Department Public Information Officer Renee Carr.

Teman had just passed through the intersection with Greenwood Drive heading east when the road began to curve left. Police say he veered off the road to the right instead.

The Harley rear-ended a parked, unoccupied vehicle off the roadway, police said.

Teman was pronounced dead at the scene by fire and rescue personnel.

Investigators later determined that Teman did not have a motorcycle endorsement, which is required to legally operate a motorcycle in Virginia.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact investigators. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbridge and receive free news updates.