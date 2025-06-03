Fair 80°

SHARE

Flasher At Nordstrom Rack In Potomac Mills Mall Still At Large, Police Say

A 29-year-old man is on the run after police say he exposed himself inside a busy department store at a Northern Virginia mall.

Douglas Edward Boomer

Douglas Edward Boomer

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Prince William County Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Douglas Edward Boomer, of Woodbridge, is wanted for indecent exposure following a disturbing incident inside the Nordstrom Rack at Potomac Mills, police in Prince William County said on Tuesday, June 3.

Officers were called to the store at 2700 Potomac Mills Circle in Woodbridge around 2:37 p.m. on Thursday, May 29.

According to investigators, Boomer was seen exposing himself inside the store, and when an employee confronted him, and he took off before police arrived. 

No physical contact was reported.

Following their investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for Boomer on Sunday, June 1. As of Tuesday, police said attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Boomer is described as a Black man who is approximately 5-feet-11 and 168 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is on the 2900 block of Fox Lair Drive in Woodbridge.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group

to follow Daily Voice Woodbridge and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE