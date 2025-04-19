First 2025 Measles Case Confirmed In Virginia: Officials Warn Of Woodbridge Clinic Exposure

The patient is a child under the age of five from the state’s Northwest Region who recently returned from a trip abroad, according to the Virginia Department of Health on Saturday, April 19.

To protect the child’s privacy, no further personal information was released.

Officials said the child was at two Virginia medical centers earlier this week, raising concern for potential public exposure.

Health officials listed two locations tied to the case: the Kaiser Permanente Advanced Urgent Care at 13285 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge on Tuesday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the Kaiser Permanente Pediatrics Department at 1201 Hospital Drive in Fredericksburg on Wednesday, April 16, from noon to 5 p.m. that day.

Anyone who was at either location during those times and hasn’t been vaccinated against measles is urged to contact their doctor immediately. Health officials say people should monitor themselves for symptoms for up to 21 days after the possible exposure.

Measles spreads easily through coughing and sneezing.

Symptoms often start with a fever, runny nose, red eyes, and a cough, followed by a rash that begins on the face and spreads to the rest of the body, health officials said.

A person can be contagious four days before the rash appears and up to four days after.

“This first case of measles in Virginia this year is a reminder of how easily this highly contagious disease can spread, particularly with international travel,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Laurie Forlano. “Vaccination remains our best defense against measles and is safe and highly effective.”

Virginia health officials noted that the vast majority of kindergarteners in the state are fully vaccinated. But infants, the immunocompromised, and people who are unvaccinated are still highly vulnerable.

