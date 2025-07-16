Feds Raid Wheels Of Soul Biker Gang After Woodbridge Hookah Lounge Beatdown, Shootout: Police

The early morning April 13 brawl and shooting outside Babylon Café on Golansky Boulevard in Woodbridge left two men injured—one from a brutal beating and another with a gunshot wound—and both initially refused to cooperate with police.

But the Prince William County Police Department didn’t let up.

Following months of investigation, detectives linked the attack to members of the Wheels of Soul gang, a known violent outlaw biker group with ties stretching from Northern Virginia to Philadelphia.

Police say the gang dragged a 42-year-old man from inside the Babylon Café into the parking lot, where he was severely beaten.

Another man, described as an acquaintance of the first victim, later confronted the gang—leading to a shootout with more than 80 rounds fired.

Businesses and multiple vehicles were hit by bullets, but no bystanders were reported injured.

On Wednesday, July 16, law enforcement launched a sweeping early morning raid involving hundreds of federal, state, and local investigators.

They executed approximately 14 search warrants and began rounding up suspects tied to the April assault and the more than dozens of shots fired that night outside the café.

Searches were executed across:

Woodbridge;

Manassas;

Nokesville;

Stafford;

Linden;

Falls Church;

Hampton Roads;

Philadelphia.

Nineteen people were either taken into custody or are being actively sought in connection to the incident, authorities said. Arrests and search warrants were coordinated between PWCPD and a laundry list of agencies including:

FBI,

ATF,

U.S. Marshals,

DEA,

NCIS,

U.S. Postal Inspection Service,

Virginia State Police,

Fairfax County Police,

Philadelphia Police.

The case is still under investigation and more arrests are expected.

"Due to the ongoing investigation, the locations of the searches are not being disclosed at this time," a police spokesperson said. "Additional information on those arrested in connection to this operation will be released when available."

