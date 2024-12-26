Overcast 40°

Family Friend Accused Of Sexually Abusing Minor 'Over Last Few Months' In Woodbrige: Police

Detectives in Prince William County arrested a Woodbridge resident following an investigation into allegations of sexual assault involving a minor, authorities said.

Orsy Germai Martinez-Villanueva

The incidents were reported to have occurred over several months at a residence in the Woodbridge area involving 50-year-old Orsy Germai Martinez-Villanueva, according to police. 

Investigators say that the victim, a juvenile, was inappropriately touched on multiple occasions by a family friend.

The victim disclosed the encounters to a family member earlier this month, who then contacted police, officials said. 

Detectives obtained arrest warrants and took Martinez-Villanueva into custody without incident late last week.

Martinez-Villanueva has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery. He is being held without bond, and a court date has not yet been scheduled.

