Family Friend Accused Of Sexually Abusing Minor 'Over Last Few Months' In Woodbrige: Police

The incidents were reported to have occurred over several months at a residence in the Woodbridge area involving 50-year-old Orsy Germai Martinez-Villanueva, according to police.

Investigators say that the victim, a juvenile, was inappropriately touched on multiple occasions by a family friend.

The victim disclosed the encounters to a family member earlier this month, who then contacted police, officials said.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants and took Martinez-Villanueva into custody without incident late last week.

Martinez-Villanueva has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery. He is being held without bond, and a court date has not yet been scheduled.

