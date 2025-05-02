It happened shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, May 1, at the intersection of Dale Boulevard and Barksdale Street, when the driver of a 2008 Honda Civic attempted a left turn and was struck by a 2020 Honda Civic headed the opposite direction.

Evangelina Castro, 32, of Woodbridge, was in the passenger seat of the 2008 Honda and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died, police said Friday.

The driver of Castro’s vehicle, a 34-year-old Woodbridge man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the 2020 Honda, a 23-year-old Woodbridge man, stayed at the scene and was not injured.

“Speed appears to be a factor for the 2020 Honda,” investigators said.

The crash happened under a flashing amber traffic signal, police noted. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Prince William County Police.

