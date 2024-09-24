Edwin Antonio Moreno, 29, is facing multiple charges following an investigation into a pair of reported robberies at a home in the 14600 block of Endsley Turn, authorities announced on Tuesday.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the initial investigation was launched on Sunday, Aug. 11, when officers were called to investigate a reported robbery involving Moreno, who allegedly entered the home, struck his victim, then stole his victim's keys and phone before leaving the area.

The victim reported minor injuries.

Moreno was ultimately identified as the suspect, police say, and on Saturday, Sept. 21, he was arrested after the department was informed about him returning to the scene of the crime and unlawfully breaking into the same residence.

Responding officers were able to quickly track down Moreno, who was arrested without incident and charged with robbery, domestic assault and battery, as well as unlawful entry.

He is being held without bond pending his next court date.

