At around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, police say Dwayne Andre Bolden, 35, who has no fixed address, turned a routine grocery store theft into chaos when he threatened to blow up the Food Lion on Richmond Highway after being confronted by an employee.

Bolden fled before officers arrived, according to a Prince William County Police Department spokesperson.

But his crime spree didn’t end there.

Two days later, officers found Bolden shoplifting at another store, according to police.

This time, he tried to make a run for it but was caught and arrested, at which point officers also recovered suspected illegal narcotics on him.

Now behind bars, Bolden is charged with:

Robbery;

Threats to bomb;

Providing false identity to law enforcement;

Obstruction of justice;

Petit larceny;

Possession of a schedule I/II drug.

He’s being held without bond, with court dates pending.

