Drunk Man Found Exposed, Passed Out Outside IHOP In Woodbridge, Police Say

Police say a man from Missouri is facing charges after they found him passed out and exposed outside a Virginia IHOP.

Officers were called to the restaurant on Smoketown Road in Woodbridge just after midnight on Saturday, May 17, for a report of indecent exposure, according to Prince William County Police.

When officers arrived, they say they found 45-year-old Ivan Lee, of Kansas City, unconscious on a bench — with his pants down.

First responders woke him up and determined he was drunk, police said.

But Lee didn’t go quietly. According to investigators, he "actively resisted being escorted during the entire encounter."

Lee was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, three counts of obstruction of justice, and being intoxicated in public, officials said.

He was held on $2,500 secured bond. His court date is pending.

