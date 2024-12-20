Driver Wanted For Dui-related Manslaughter After Fatal Prince William County Crash: Police

Warrants have been issued for Woodbridge resident James Francis Byrd, who was allegedly the Lexus driver who struck and killed Thomas Spencer Stark in August.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, a Toyota Tundra was heading east on Bristow Road in Nokesville when the driver crossed over the center median and struck Stark head-on in the area of Windy Hill Drive.

The Nokesville resident was rushed to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police noted that the impact of the crash caused the Lexus to spin off of the roadway and come to a rest in the ditch while the Tundra remained on the roadway.

On Friday, authorities announced that Byrd had a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit on the day of the crash, though investigators have been unable to track him down.

Byrd was described as being 6-foot-3, weighing 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is now wanted for involuntary manslaughter - DUI related, and DUI.

Anyone with information regarding Byrd or his whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators at the department by calling (703) 792-7000.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbridge and receive free news updates.