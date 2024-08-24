Driver Placed Gas Can In Vehicle Before Fiery, Deadly Crash In Woodbridge: Police

The sole occupants of the vehicle that had crashed and went up in flames at Old Bridge and Occoquan Roads around 6:50 p.m. is believed to have placed gasoline in the passenger compartment of their vehicle just before that crash, police said.

The gas caused the fire inside of the vehicle, authorities said.

The fire, as well as the cause and manner of death, is still under investigation. The identity of the deceased will be released pending identification and next-of-kin notification.

More information is forthcoming.

