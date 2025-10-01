Driver Leaps Off Bridge, Escapes On Catwalk After Wild Virginia-DC Police Chase: VSP

The chaos began around 4:48 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, when a trooper tried stopping a reckless driver on I-95 south at mile marker 162, according to investigators.

Instead of pulling over, the driver hit the gas.

Troopers said the suspect wove through Prince William County back roads, took Route 123 toward Route 1, sideswiped another vehicle, and then barreled back onto I-95 — this time northbound.

The pursuit continued onto I-395, where a trooper deployed spike strips before the car reached the DC line. The vehicle came to a stop, but the driver bailed out.

Police said he jumped off the bridge, landed on a catwalk, and fled on foot.

Troopers, with help from Arlington County Police, US Park Police, and DC Metropolitan Police, searched the area, but the suspect got away.

The incident remains under investigation, VSP said.

