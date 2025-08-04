Fair 83°

Devin Thomas McLean Tried To Run Over Women In Virginia: PD

A Virginia man is behind bars after he tried to mow down a woman and her friend with his car — then got out and beat them both, police said.

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Devin Thomas McLean, 35, of Hampton, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 3, in connection to a wild assault in Woodbridge, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

It happened around midnight on July 30 in the 13100 block of Tory Loop, where police say McLean — described as a former acquaintance of one of the victims — spotted two women walking to a car.

That’s when police say McLean intentionally tried to hit both women with his vehicle.

They dodged it.

But the incident wasn’t over.

Police said McLean jumped out and physically assaulted both women before fleeing. No serious injuries were reported.

The victims were a 29-year-old woman and her 25-year-old friend, investigators confirmed.

Officers later obtained arrest warrants, but efforts to locate McLean were initially unsuccessful. He was arrested four days later on Aug. 3.

McLean is charged with two counts each of attempted malicious wounding and assault & battery.

He is being held without bond. A court date is pending, police said.

